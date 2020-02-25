a remarkable Blumhouse update that relies on a great Elisabeth Moss

Share it:

Universal's horror cinema gave us unforgettable movie versions of monsters like Dracula or Frankenstein, but in the case of The Invisible Man we cannot say the same, since his survival in the collective imaginary is more tenuous. And it is not because there have been few attempts to capture on the big screen the novel of H.G. Wells, but none of them, not even the 1933 classic directed by James whale, has finished exploring the character thoroughly.

He already told you that the Blumhouse version is not going to be the one that fills that void, since the director and screenwriter Leigh whannell has preferred to focus his attention on the role of the victim played by Elisabeth Moss. Whannell himself commented that it is the actress that makes ‘The invisible man’ special and it will not be me who discusses her great work, but the film offers more than that, also highlighting its careful atmosphere.

A calm tension construction

Watching the first minutes of invisible The Invisible Man ’I couldn’t get the idea out of my mind that the movie was in another direction Paul Verhoeven he portrayed in a scene of "The Shadowless Man" that surely had not reached its final assembly today: the rape of the neighbor. The only thing here making them a couple and starting with her trying to escape a life full of abuse of all kinds.

It would have been very easy to make certain concessions to the sleaze behind that relationship, but Whannell prefers to give it only to understand to tell the story of a constant flight. From the clumsiness of the protagonist to flee to her inability to leave the house where she has found her refuge, ‘The invisible man’ calmly pose the delicate emotional state that Moss has to reflect, who once again demonstrates how well he deals with tortured people.

In addition, Moss also approaches the character calmly, first expressing more through his body language to go externalizing it when it is already evident that his partner is making his life impossible as revenge for his abandonment. There Whannell controls the spaces very well to increase the tension dose without having the physical presence of the villain to beat, because he prefers to influence his threatening absence first to influence the psychological deterioration of the protagonist, but also to make him an apparently impossible enemy to beat.

This in turn moves to the design of the sequences, normally opting for a more leisurely development that leads to the second act of "The Invisible Man" may be overstretched. I am not sure that what Whannell wanted to tell needed two hours and the main consequence of it is that it loses some impact – it almost seems that it does it on purpose – and can give the sensation of being turning on the same until a successful turn Script re-channel everything.

Under control

Of course, that there is a point where the film breaks loose does not mean that Whannell alters his plan, keeping the rhythm of the film under control at all times and knowing how to integrate that his protagonist is already completely untied. In return he never ends up squeezing everything related to the great villain of the function, giving the feeling that the film would have worked more if its presence had not been limited almost exclusively to these last minutes.

All this is still a consequence of the decision to focus on the victim in a movement that match the movie with the #MeToo movement But that never seems like an opportunistic decision. What Whannell really seems to want to show is how an abusive husband sinks his wife, even when he isn't even really there, and how whoever surrounds the victim may not believe anything he says.

Here is its logic for the creation of a revolutionary technology that is almost better not to say much, but that allows a greater interpretative range for Moss, moving like a fish in the water. Luckily, the film is not exclusively subject to his personal brilliance, because Whannell knows how to endow it at all times with a climate of tension that will not necessarily explode, but will accumulate as the minutes pass, even when it may seem that not much is happening.

In short

‘The invisible man’ is an appreciable addition to the catalog of movies focused on this character, but at the moment of truth it is not what really interests you. Here the victim matters and get to move the viewer the emotional roller coaster to face after his brave initial decision. For my part, I think a few minutes would have been fabled, but as it works it works pretty well and never gets heavy.