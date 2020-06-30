A regrowth of coronavirus cases in Portugal cast doubt on the Champions League

Share it:

The remaining matches of the Champions League are scheduled to take place all in Lisbon during the month of August (Reuters)

Faced with the reconfining measures taken in Lisbon, where the final tournament of the Champions League, UEFA said on Tuesday that there will be no wait for how the situation evolves to make decisions.

“We hope that everything will go well and that it will be possible to organize the tournament in Portugal. At the moment, there is no reason to plan B"He indicated to the AFP A UEFA spokesman, specifying that the body is "in permanent contact with the Portuguese soccer federation and local authorities." "We follow the situation daily and we will adapt if necessary, when the time is right", he noted, taking up the words spoken by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on June 17.

To count from Wednesday, the inhabitants of 19 neighborhoods on the northern outskirts of Lisbon, with nuclei of contagion to the coronavirus, will be confined at home againPrime Minister Antonio Costa announced Thursday. In these places, contiguous but spread over five municipalities, including Lisbon, meetings will be limited to five people, compared to ten in the capital region as a whole and twenty in the rest of Portugal.

In the Iberian country, more than 42 thousand cases have been detected since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the last registry, another 229 were added, and more than 1,550 people have already died. The European nation peaked at 1,500 cases in a single day in April, but in early May the curve had dropped to such a point that only 100 were recorded per day; However, in the last few weeks there has been a regrowth in some areas (more than 300 positives every 24 hours), so the government decided to isolate them to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Portugal the use of masks is mandatory in closed places (AFP)

In order to advance the preparations for the tournament, on Tuesday Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Ceferin himself and the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Fernando Gomes, met by videoconference, UEFA said.

Again, the three leaders “reaffirmed their confidence in the fact that the conditions will be met in Portugal to host the final tournament of the Champions League as planned ”, according to a statement. Costa, quoted in the text, was happy to hear that "UEFA remains fully determined to organize the‘ Final 8 ’in Portugal." At that meeting, the Portuguese Prime Minister detailed the situation of the epidemic in the country, adding that "all measures are being taken to ensure that we will host this tournament in a healthy and safe manner."

The final of the 2019/20 Champions League, competition suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus, will take place on Sunday, August 23 in Lisbon, at the end of an unprecedented final tournament, which will bring together eight teams in the Portuguese capital from August 12.

Four teams have already qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals: PSG, RB Leipzig, Atalanta de Bergamo and Atlético Madrid. The other four tickets will be attributed after the second round matches that remain to be played and are scheduled for August 7 and 8 in places yet to be determined, in the field of the team that was local or in Portugal.

The presence or not of spectators in this tournament will be "regularly evaluated" depending on the health situation, UEFA had indicated on June 17.

