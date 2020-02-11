A referee for the game and expels a fan who insulted the players

This is something that happens very little (or almost never) in the world of football. It happened in Argentina, in a women's football game. A fan who was in the stands did not stop insulting the players in the game that faced Urquiza against Racing in the AFA women's tournament when he received the attention of the collegiate.

The referee, Roberta Echeverría, tired of receiving so many expletives, stopped the game and went to the fans. It had only been 5 minutes since the match began.

Echeverría sHe pointed at the fan and said "out of the stands ". The radical picked up his things and left, embarrassed, before the eyes of the rest of the people who watched the game.

Insults and racism in football

Echeverría's brave decision has become unusual. Last night, precisely, we met in El Larguero the case of Chakir Kaiouch, Celtic player. The soccer player explained, first hand, the insults he received this Sunday in the game he played against Xerez CD in the city of Cádiz.

The referee, in this case Lafuente SánchezHe stopped the match and decided to suspend the game until the mood calmed down and more security arrived at the stadium.

"I had been listening to insults of all kinds for some time and I told the referee in the first half. And in the second half the match stopped, the truth is that ‘chapeau’ because they don't always dare, "said the Ceuta player.

Chakir also noted that "it is not the first time" that this happens. Most of the occasions "they only point in the minutes or do nothing." Unfortunately, the player thought "in leaving football " because he doesn't want his family to "suffer for these racist insults."

Ex-collegiate Iturralde González himself wanted to give 'a boost' to Chakir and stressed that he has to be "proud" of what he is. "You can't leave football if it's what you love. Together we will end this ‘shit’ that is racism. You have to go out and have fun, "he said.