a recap on Season 7, all the news you need to know

After seven successful seasons, The 100 ended with several twists, and fans were delighted with this conclusion. While the rumors that tell of the existence of a spin-off prequel for The 100 become more and more insistent, today we will try to tell you what we have learned from the series finale, waiting for news.

First of all, how the seventh season of The 100? In the last episode of the show, titled The Last War, we come to discover that our protagonists will have to face a test to understand if they can transcend in theInfinity or less. After having managed to stop a conflict that would have condemned mankind forever, the “judges” finally decide that men are worthy to transcend, which is a free choice.

Who decided to transcend, then? The first to choose to do this is Echo (Tasya Teles), then it’s the turn of Levitt (Jason Diaz), Jordan (Shannon Kook) and Hope (Shelby Flannery). Behind them, most of the characters we got to know in the series, leaving Clarke alone (Eliza Taylor), to which it will not be possible to transcend, having failed the test. Clarke’s daughter Madi (Lola Flanery) will also be able to transcend despite death, as her consciousness is intact.

So is this the ending of The 100? Is Clarke left alone on Bardo? No, because Clarke’s friends have decided to return to their human form, giving up transcending and, together with Clarke, they decide to return to live their life on Earth.

And now? As mentioned above, rumors they have been seeing have been spreading for some time The CW and the creator of the series Jason Rothenberg at work on a prequel to the show, which would be set 97 years before the start of the first season, right around the time the nuclear apocalypse began that kicked off the events of the series. Important clues as to the existence of this spin-off come from the same seventh season, as the eighth episode, Anaconda, took us right into 2052 via a series of flashbacks, and could be the starting point for the series. Rothenberg himself also expressed himself on the matter, declaring his intentions to carry on the project several times.

You liked the ending of The 100? Would you like to see a prequel to the series? Let us know in the comments space!