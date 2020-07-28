A Real Madrid footballer has a coronavirus and will miss the return against Manchester City for the Champions League

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mariano Díaz tested positive for COVID-19

The vacation days that Real Madrid gave its footballers after winning the Spanish league title brought consequences. Especially for the Dominican-Spanish striker Mariano Díaz, who returned from them and tested positive for COVID-19, the merengue club reported through an official medical report.

This Monday most of the players appeared at the sports facilities of Valdebebas with the intention of returning to training for the final leg of the competition, in which They will prepare fully with the intention of facing the Champions League in the best way on August 7.

However, before putting on his boots to go out into the field and meet his companions, the former Lyon footballer failed the tests and he had to move to his house, a place where he will pass the social isolation that will deprive him of being part of the establishment that will travel to England.

The player will not be able to play the Champions League round of 16 – REUTERS / Juan Medina

"After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually yesterday on our first soccer squad by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result. The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home, "the institution said in an official statement on its website.

Thus, Mariano Diaz will not be able to play the return match for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Manchester City, a complicated game, considering that he is obliged to overcome the 1-2 he suffered in the Santiago Beranbéu before soccer stopped due to the coronavirus.

Due to the good performance that Karim Benzema had throughout the season, the 26-year-old footballer did not have the minutes he wanted on the field and he participated in only seven games in which he scored the only goal against FC Barcelona in the 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Beranbéu.

Mariano Díaz sentenced "El Clásico" – REUTERS / Juan Medina

Mariano Díaz shared various photos from his vacation on his social networks, although in most he appeared alone and enjoying the scenery, in others he could be seen surrounded by people less than a meter away and without masks.

This will not be the only loss with which the return match for the eighth Champions League between the You meringues and the citizens. It is that Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Argentine attacker Sergio Agüero will not be present at the Ethiad Stadium, product of an injury to the external meniscus of his left knee.

"I don't think it's possible" The coach of the English team considered when asked about the participation of the former Atlético de Madrid in the duel on August 7.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Juventus' shocking list of expendables to go in search of young talents

Scandal in Barcelona: a figure from the squad returned to his country and warned that he will not play the Champions League

How do you feel when compared to Messi, Ruggeri's challenge on the air and which team from Argentina does he choose: 9 phrases by Luka Romero