“A real disgust” Pedrito Sola explodes against “private medicine business”

Pedro Sola, driver of "Ventaneando", went against the private medicine service and called it "a real disgust."

Without explaining the reason for his rage, "Uncle Pedrito," as his followers call him, wrote on his Twitter account that private medical service providers are "pinches criminals."

In addition, he said that "they struggle with the health and anguish of the people."

“The private medicine business is a real disgust. Pinches criminals. They profit from people's health and anguish, ”he wrote in his social network.

Given his anger, some Internet users recommended him to go to the Mexican Social Security Institute; others supported his comment and recounted his bad experiences.

