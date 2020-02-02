A reader of ONE PIECE hypothesizes the duration of the arc of Wano Kuni

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The current narrative arc of ONE PIECE , dedicated to the adventures of the Mugiwara in the country of Wa, is proving particularly long-lived, and, considering that we are still reading the flashbacks of Oden Kozuki, it could go on for several chapters.

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the page, the user @Supergogettio shared one of his prediction regarding the duration of the saga set in Wano Kuni. Following the comments below the image you can understand how the fan, thinking that Eiichiro Oda has taken as reference the Kabuki, theatrical representation belonging to the Japanese tradition from the seventeenth century.

Following the structure of the Kabuki, in fact, the story should unfold in 5 acts, and we are currently in the third act. Considering then the transition chapters already seen between the previous acts, theenthusiast hypothesized a total of 129 chapters, which would actually make this saga the longest of Luffy's and his companions' entire adventure, surpassing Dressrosa by 27 chapters, and that would see its conclusion in November 2021.

According to what was stated by Oda himself, and also by his editor, ONE PIECE should end in 5 years, and considering how important the saga of the country of Wa has proved so far it seems plausible to think of such a careful and detailed development, who is able to get closer and closer to the treasure left by Gol D. Roger.

And what do you think of it? Will these predictions prove right, or will many more pages pass before seeing Luffy again against Kaido? Let us know with a comment below.