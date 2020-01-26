A race for history: the huge statistics of Kobe Bryant

The race of Kobe Bryant It was indescribable. Architect of numerous plays, feats and experiences for history that will never be forgotten by fans of world basketball.

That young man full of illusions that debuted with 18 years and 72 days in the NBA, got to get the impressive figure of 33,643 points throughout his career, surpassed only by Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

The 'Black Mamba', who played 1,346 matches in his career, got 5 rings from the NBA and it was 18 times 'All – Star' in his 20 year career with Los Angeles Lakersalso won 2 MVP's of the Finals. In these, Kobe averaged 32.4 points per game against Orlando Magic and 28.6 against Boston Celtics a year later, in 2010.

His last game played his 37 years and 234 days, thus closing an absolutely memorable career where he could achieve, in addition to the successes in the NBA, 2 Olympic medals including the gold medal in 2008, after signing a masterful performance in the match against Spain.