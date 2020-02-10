Entertainment

A quote to Dragon Ball GT from the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot video game

February 10, 2020
The anime of Dragon Ball GT even if it is no longer canon, it continues to remain in the hearts of fans who have grown fond of it over the years. A user has discovered a nice quote to the series present in the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The user of Reddit Redgamer0 posted his discovery on the well-known forum. In the game, once you get to a certain area, you can talk to a photographer who warns us that, in a nearby village, some inhabitants have seen a golden ape prowling those places. The golden ape we are talking about is an obvious quote at the preliminary stage of Goku's transformation into Super Saiyan 4 introduced in the Dragon Ball GT series. This transformation required the queue to be used. If you remember correctly, Goku had lost it and therefore was forced to a series of practices to regain it. Eventually he succeeded, but had to tame the stadium of Oozaru (in this case it was golden) to gain the ability to become Super Saiyan 4.

Who knows if the next DLC will introduce this transformation much loved by fans. In the meantime, we report that Dragon Bal Z Abridged has ended. This is a fan-made dubbing in a humorous key of the series. We then leave you with this wonderful Goku figure.

