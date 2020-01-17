Entertainment

'A quiet place 2' will expand the mythology of this universe

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We could already see your first official trailer, and it seems that 'A quiet place 2' He intends to delve deeper into the first days of the apocalypse that unleashed those monsters from another world that hunt people for sound. But it seems that this will not be the only thing that this expected sequel will give us, because according to its director, John Krasinski, this second part will also lay the foundation for an even greater mythology.

Talking with Total Film Magazine This week, Krasinski advanced a little what we will be able to see in the film: "I installed a couple of little Easter Eggs in the sequel, which not only talk a little more about me, but would allow me to expand the mythology".

And the middle, obviously, seeing that the filmmaker wants to expand the mythology of this universeHe did not hesitate to ask the corresponding question, and it is if he has in mind to make a third part. "I can't tell you: 'Yes, of course there will be a third one', I have no idea if the study will want a new installment. But the good news is that the study and I are on the same page, and we don't believe that this be one of those franchises that we should keep doing just to make money. I think we have shown that this is an original idea that people really love, I don't want to break that promise to people. "

READ:  Grammys 2020: the reasons why you shouldn't miss them (and Rosalia has a lot to do with it)

A quiet place 2

Paramount

“If I could think of a way to continue this universe with as much elegance as people deserve, why did they give me their confidence to see and love them as much as they did? Of course I would do it ”said Krasinski. "But if you ask me if I would do a third just for a third, I would tell you that in no way."

'A quiet place 2' premieres on March 20, 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.