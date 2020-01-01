         'A quiet place 2' trailer, a promising journey to the beginning of the nightmare

Share it:

Success has not taken long to bet on silence again, and to start the year nothing better than a good trailer. The sequel to the hit movie by John Krasinski, 'A quiet place 2' will arrive this spring, and his first trailer is here.

The first hit of the movie trailer, which Repeat director but not screenwriters, is to show us that moment of the past in which it seems that it will not develop completely, although it would have to be seen if it is a good move for its protagonist to be seen by the plot.

The sequel will begin where the original left us, with the Abbott family reunited after the death of their father (Krasinski) and their discovery that high-frequency noises harm the horrible creatures. Emily Blunt repeats her role as Evelyn Abbott, as well as Millicent Simonds playing her daughter Regan and Noah Jape as her son Marcus. The cast always the solvent Cillian Murphy ('Peaky Blinders') and Djimon Hounsou ('Guardians of the Galaxy') as new survivors They may or may not be allies.

Although most of the plot details remain silent, it is rumored that the film focuses on the children of the Abbott. Originally planned for a premiere in May, 'A quiet place 2' has been advanced to March 20 of this year that we have just begun.