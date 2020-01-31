A quiet place 2 reveals some of its secrets in new videos

Share it:

For the mystery that usually encloses the saga A peaceful place many details and scenes of the sequel are being revealed. The latter has been a video focused on the character of Emily Blunt and the ever necessary announcement for the Super Bowl.

In this new preview, we see John Krasinski back and this is because we are facing an extended sequence in which the happened thing is narrated when the invasion of the alien creatures that have brought the human race to the brink of extinction began.

Currently, Emily Blunt is the adult survivor of the family who must take care of the children while they try to find other survivors so they can rescue them from the places where they hide and take them to a safe place.

The creatures that make sense of the film's title are blind and extremely sensitive to any slight sound, for this reason the survivors of the entire planet have adopted lifestyles based on absolute silence. Any noise is synonymous with an agonizing death in a matter of seconds, as there seems to be no corner on the planet that is not colonized by the new inhabitants coming from outer space.

The protagonists of the first film were the Abbott family, composed of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe now that the father of the family, played by Krasinski, cannot accompany them.

The first film was received as a very positive and most pleasant surprise for all horror movie lovers. In the first place the director had no intention of continuing the story until his wife, Blunt, managed to convince him and found a meaningful story.

Precisely if he finds a way to continue with the saga without appearing forced or losing charm, he will continue working on new deliveries, although he is currently more likely that the franchise will end this premiere that will hit theaters on March 20 of this year.