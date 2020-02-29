'A quiet place 2' receives good predictions at the box office

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Those who know numbers give the sequel to 'A quiet place' a good landing at the box office. The tape directed by John Krasinski, who rose to fame for his role as an actor in 'The Office' and repeated as a protagonist in this sequel along with Emily Blunt, will arrive in theaters next March, 19.





There is a lot of expectation among lovers of terror for this sequel that will bring us back to the survivors of the family Abbott, whom we met last 2018 to become a success that nobody had predicted. However, given the good box office that Paramount Pictures got, now the data is more positive with its sequel. Specifically it is estimated that 'A quiet place 2' will be done on your first weekend with 60 million dollars, that is, 10 million more than the first film got.

It is not excessively a noticeable difference, but at least assures that 'A quiet place 2' will open with good figures and will follow the good trajectory that left its predecessor, which in the end was made with a worldwide box office of 340.9 million. The question is, will it surpass the other premieres that arrive that weekend in the United States, that is, 'Bloodshot' with Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' tape and the new Universal 'The Hunt'? Will you still have such good data when two weeks later the remake from 'Mulán'to cinemas?