A Quiet Place 2 premieres poster and tells us the origin of the story

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is very little left to enjoy A Quiet Place 2 in our cinemas It will be from next March 19, 2020. And considering that the countdown has already begun, it is not surprising that Paramount Pictures has decided to face the final part of the promotion.

Today, distributing not only a new poster, but also a video in the form of a featurette that tells us the origins of the film's history. You can see it below.

And as the name of the trailer itself indicates, the video contains all the information we need to be able to reach the movie in the best possible conditions. Remember that, after the fatal events of the end of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world while fighting silently to survive.

Moreover, forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. In short, you can prepare for an even more intense film. And it might not be the last, judging by what its director has commented recently. Below you can see the aforementioned poster.

Anyway, beyond the director's statements, it is likely that the possibility of a sequel coming or not will be determined by the box office success of this second film. Probably, if you repeat the great success of the first, let's end up receiving a third.

Although John Krasinksi himself has already made it clear that he would only do so if he finds a way to continue expanding this universe in an elegant way. Remember that in the world of a Quiet Place, alien creatures very sensitive to sound have invaded Earth decimating their population. And the only way to survive is … keep silent.