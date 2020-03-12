Entertainment

         'A quiet place 2' postpones its release until there is "a better assessment of the impact of the coronavirus"

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the coronavirus officially considered by the WHO as a pandemic, its impact on each and every sector and industry of society is almost impossible. In the cinematographic medium, which is what concerns us in Espinof, this has already been reflected in several festival cancellations, filming stoppages and release delays like the one who has suffered 'No time to die', the new adventure of agent 007.

Seeing how COVID-19 is evolving, it was a matter of time that the rest of the outstanding releases for the month of March began to be affected, and the next title to postpone his arrival in theaters has been 'A Quiet Place 2', the sequel to the magnificent horror film directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt in 2018.


Own Krasinski has shared this statement informing of the decision.

"One of the things that I am most proud of is that people have said that our movie has to be seen in a group. Due to the constantly changing circumstances that are currently happening around us, it is clearly not the right time to Being as crazy as we are because you see this movie, I'm going to wait to release it until we can see it all together. See you soon! "

For its part, from Paramount Pictures we have received this statement in which informs us of the postponement from the world premiere of 'A Quiet Place 2'.

"After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures has decided today to postpone the release of its upcoming movie 'A Quiet Place 2' worldwide. This decision is motivated by recent developments in the coronavirus situation and restrictions on travel and public gatherings. We believe in and support the cinematographic experience and we hope to be able to release this title in the near future once we have a better assessment of the impact of this pandemic on the global cinematographic market. ”

A Quiet Place Part Ii Aqp2 03710r Rgb E1582827101210

This move from Parmount Pictures adds 'A quiet place 2' to the list of delays in which the aforementioned 'No time to die' and 'Peter Rabbit 2' already appear. It will be difficult for the rest of the large studio productions planned for the coming weeks, such as 'Trolls 2', 'Mulan' or 'The new mutants' —Which seems destined to never be released — don't take the same path.

