'A quiet place 2', new teaser trailer for the Super Bowl

Last night the Super bowl, an event that always gives us a good dose of cinema in the form of advances. One of these advances was of 'A quiet place 2', one of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies and just released its new teaser trailer. This has little footage that we have not seen yet, but if something has different is that it finally confirms what so many fans of the original needed, and that John Krasinski Go back to the sequel.

We all remember how his character sacrifices himself in the first part to save his children, and although they must remain safe without that father figure in the continuation, This new installment makes sure to tell us how it all started and how was that first time when the creatures attacked them, when Krasinski enters into action. And if something seems to give us 'A quiet place 2' is a series of stressful sequences, like that last plane in which we can see the daughter of the family in an abandoned subway car, about to be attacked by one of these horrible creatures.

John Krasinski returns as director and screenwriter of 'A quiet place 2', and has once again counted on Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Together with them we will have new additions, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who play roles for now unknown.

'A quiet place: Part II' will hit theaters on March 20, 2020.