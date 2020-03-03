'A quiet place 2', new official clip

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are two weeks left to finally enjoy 'A quiet place 2', one of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies with which John Krasinski intends to win back all the fans of the first installment.

If we could already enjoy your official trailer, today, thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we can see one of the most distressing sequences of this most developed in its new official clip. In this we see the survivors of the original family arriving at a kind of abandoned factory. Once there, they are very careful not to make a single noise, but an unexpected trap will put them all in serious danger.

This sequel will begin right after the events of 'A quiet place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, willing to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

John Krasinski returns as director and screenwriter of 'A quiet place 2', and has once again counted on Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Together with them we will have new additions, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who play roles for now unknown.

'A quiet place 2' will hit theaters on March 19, 2020.