'A quiet place 2': movie trailer

This year 2020 is going to be a year of great premieres, and many of them will be a horror genre, so the fans are in luck. We will 'Record Warren 3', the remake of 'The Invisible Man', 'The Witches', 'Halloween Kills' … and 'A Quiet Place 2', sequel to the success of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt that It premiered in 2018.

We could already see a small teaser a few days ago, and now Paramount Pictures has unveiled a complete trailer of this second part in which we find endless tracks to know what we can find in this new installment with the Abbott family as protagonists. In fact, we confirm that this second part will begin after the death of the character Krasinski, ie, just after moments of the end of the first, as we see Evelyn (Emily Blunt) leaving the shelter, limping noticeably and their accompanying children.

But we have also confirmed thanks to this trailer, that we will finally know what happened on Earth and what was the 'zero moment' when aliens arrived on our planet, so that the film could move between the present and the past to Tell us the whole story.

In addition, another of the theories of the film is confirmed: the Abbott will encounter more survivors, in the purest style of 'The Walking Dead', and we can only know if they will be more dangerous than the freaking monsters themselves. The premiere of 'A quiet place 2' is scheduled for March 20, 2020.