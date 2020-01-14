A quiet place 2 may lead to another sequel according to its director

Share it:

The horror saga A peaceful place It may become a trilogy if the right conditions exist, as drawn from recent statements by director and actor John Krasinksi, who also clarifies that for now there is nothing going on for a third party.

"I have left a couple of winks in the second part that not only explain more about the first, they also leave room for more mythology. But being honest I can't say 'Yes, of course there will be a third' It's not that at all".

The first part of A quiet place was a success and despite that it was Emily Blunt, actress and co-star of the original film (in addition to Krasinksi's wife), who had to insist on the director to expand this interesting universe where some alien creatures very sensitive to sound they have invaded the Earth decimating their population and forcing the survivors to live in complete silence.

The director continued to clarify that he has not heard the study responsible for the saga talk about a third party and is pleased to know that they do not think of this franchise as one of those that must be expanded to infinity if they continue to make money.

"But if I can think of a way to continue with this world as elegantly as people deserve because it gives me confidence watching and loving this movie, of course. But if you ask me, do I think I should do a third to do it? No way".