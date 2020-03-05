'A quiet place 2' launches new poster

Share it:

We are only a couple of weeks away from enjoying cinemas in 'A quiet place 2', sequel to John Krasinski He hopes to have a great weekend opening at the box office, even surpassing the first film. While we wait to see it, today we have among us A new (and great) official poster.

This is a special poster for the film's launch in IMAX, and although no monster appears in it, we have the feeling that they are not exactly far from the Abbott …

Paramount

Remember that this sequel will begin right after the events of 'A quiet place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, willing to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

'A quiet place 2' has been classified as PG-13 due to its "terror, violence and bloody and disturbing images", so we can't feel like seeing what surprises us this time John Krasinski, what returns as director and screenwriter in this sequel, for which he has again Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Together with them we will have new additions, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who play roles for now unknown and that would not surprise us were the bad guys of the tape.

'A quiet place 2' will hit theaters on March 19, 2020.