A Quiet Place 2 is delayed a week before the premiere

ORn Quiet Place 2 has been delayed a week before it was released as a result of "ever changing circumstances" related to the global threat of COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus).

Screenwriter John Krasinski announced the delay on Twitter, where he went directly to fans of A Quiet Place 2, explaining his new plans to release the film at a time when everyone can watch it together.

"One of the things that I'm most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one that you have to see all together"Krasinski wrote in his post. "Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what is happening in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do it. As incredibly excited as all of us are to see this movie … I'm waiting for the premiere! movie until we can all watch it together! So here's the date for our group movie! See you soon! ".

The film was slated for an international release on March 18, with a UK debut slated for March 19 and a U.S. release slated for March 20. However, at the moment, Paramount has not scheduled a new release date for this movie. Remember that it will act as both a sequel and a prequel to the 2018 movie.

"After much consideration, and in light of the current situation regarding the coronavirus and restrictions on world travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will delay the world premiere of A Quiet Place 2"The study said in a statement Thursday. "We believe in and support the cinematic experience, and we hope to bring this film to the public this year once we better understand the impact of this pandemic on the global cinema market."

This announcement comes shortly after James Bond's latest film No Time To Die has been delayed until November 2020. "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global film market.".

As THR previously reported, the coronavirus outbreak can cause a loss of $ 5 billion in the global film industry. Theaters in China have been closed since January, and "The virus is beginning to strongly impact movies in South Korea, Italy, and even Japan, the world's third largest film market.".

A Quiet Place (the first) was one of the most surprising successes of 2018, with some $ 188 million raised in the United States and more than $ 340 million worldwide. And all that with a budget of only 17 million.

Furthermore, early reactions to this sequel are being very positive, with many critics highlighting the film's unrelenting tension and suspense, calling it a worthy and terrifying successor to Krasinski's original success.

