'A quiet place 2' has new featurette and poster

We are less than a month to be quiet again. On March 19 John Krasinski will be back in 'A quiet place 2', and now that the date is approaching, Paramount just launched a new featurette and a new poster of the movie.

Cillian Murphy is the new substitute in the leading male role of John Krasinski in the movie, and the actor makes it clear in the video that the first installment "left hallucinated". The director gets back into the cameras in this installment that "It starts right where the first one ends", having the survivors of the family that we already know entering a world unknown to them, having "Lost your security system."

"It's more ambitious, there are more people and more creatures", it states Emily Blunt, protagonist of it. "It's like a runaway train". Together with Blunt, the young people return to the saga Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, to which we must add new incorporations like that of Djimon Hounsou, which plays a role for now unknown.

Apparently, the sequel will begin right after the events of 'A quiet place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, willing to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

'A quiet place 2' will hit theaters on March 19, 2020.