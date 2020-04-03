'A quiet place 2' has a new release date

Share it:

'A quiet place 2' is one of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies. The sequel to John Krasinski He hoped to have a great opening weekend at the box office last March, when its premiere should have taken place exactly on the 19th of that month. After its inevitable delay due to the coronavirus, it seems that today we have a new release date for the film.

According to Bloody Disgusting reports, this continuation will see the light the next 4th of September, at least in the United States, but if we consider that the March premiere was going to be worldwide, we assume that this date will also be adjusted to our country.

Recall that this sequel will begin right after the events of 'A Quiet Place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, ready to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path. Krasinski has again counted on Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe to give life to the protagonist family. Along with them we will have new additions, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who play roles that are currently unknown, but we will have to wait until September to find out.