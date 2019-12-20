         'A quiet place 2': first teaser and release date for the return of John Krasinski's silent terror

Share it:

'A quiet place' has been one of the most respected horror hits by critics and public of recent years. The film that John Krasinski directed and starred caught everyone by surprise. Well soon we will have your expected continuation.

Silence please

The film captivated the fans based on atmosphere, and with its excellent box office results it was only a matter of time to have a 'A quiet place: Part 2'. Now it's time to wait until spring to see how the sequel progresses after the events of the first film.

After the terrible events of the first part, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) must face the dangers of the outside trying to survive in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they will soon realize that creatures are not the only threat that lurks.

In recent statements, its director commented on the following regarding the film and its characters:

"The idea that occurred to me, which really excited me, was that most of the sequels start from the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character, already loved by the public, and bring it back. we have the exact opposite configuration. We keep that world, where you can drop whoever you want, and you will feel connected to it. The reason I decided to return, in the end, was that it is a very rich landscape and it is very fun to explore it. There are many different things to do. Everyone else is experiencing this, I'm curious to see how that looks from another perspective. "

However, one thing we won't find in the movie is the return of the original writers, Scott Beck and Brian Woods: "As creators of the movie and the franchise we weren't sure if the story needed a sequel".

'A quiet place: Part 2' will hit theaters in Spain on March 20.