Entertainment

         'A quiet place 2': first teaser and release date for the return of John Krasinski's silent terror

December 19, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'A quiet place' has been one of the most respected horror hits by critics and public of recent years. The film that John Krasinski directed and starred caught everyone by surprise. Well soon we will have your expected continuation.

Silence please

The film captivated the fans based on atmosphere, and with its excellent box office results it was only a matter of time to have a 'A quiet place: Part 2'. Now it's time to wait until spring to see how the sequel progresses after the events of the first film.


The 13 best horror movies of 2018

After the terrible events of the first part, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) must face the dangers of the outside trying to survive in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they will soon realize that creatures are not the only threat that lurks.

In recent statements, its director commented on the following regarding the film and its characters:
"The idea that occurred to me, which really excited me, was that most of the sequels start from the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character, already loved by the public, and bring it back. we have the exact opposite configuration. We keep that world, where you can drop whoever you want, and you will feel connected to it. The reason I decided to return, in the end, was that it is a very rich landscape and it is very fun to explore it. There are many different things to do. Everyone else is experiencing this, I'm curious to see how that looks from another perspective. "

READ:  Comments by Aislinn Derbez cause Alessandra Rossaldo to break into tears

A Quiet Place 2

However, one thing we won't find in the movie is the return of the original writers, Scott Beck and Brian Woods: "As creators of the movie and the franchise we weren't sure if the story needed a sequel".
'A quiet place: Part 2' will hit theaters in Spain on March 20.

A-quiet-place-2-poster

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.