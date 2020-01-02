Entertainment

A quiet place 2 expands the world of franchising in its first trailer

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
This year it's time to return to the silent and scary world that John Krasinski created with A peaceful place, because the sequel will premiere on March 20, 2020 and today we can take a look at how the proposal has evolved with the first trailer.

In this first trailer we can see a film much more frantic and ambitious than the first in terms of exposure of the world in which it is set and also in regard to the appearance of creatures that have the entire planet terrified and silent.

Emily Blunt will carry the full weight of the story with the three children she travels with, since her husband, the character of Krasinski in the first film, can no longer accompany them and help them survive.

We see how the family seems to be on a kind of mission to try to find and safeguard as many survivors as possible, something they will do with their own lives.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

