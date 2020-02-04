'A quiet place 2' already has its first featurette

Share it:

We were able to see a few hours ago his new advance, launched in full Super bowl, but it seems that today we have extra doses of 'A quiet place 2', as Paramount just released his first featurette, in which we can observe a little more closely how was the shooting of this expected sequel.





As explained in this video John Krasinski, the movie "It begins where the first one ends, when those children and that family run out of their safety net". These, along with the newborn baby, should "Go out into the world and see how others live, so they will leave behind the safe sandy path to get into the unknown". A premise that, without a doubt, promises to put our hair on end with new sequences, new characters and the strange creatures already known to all.

"It's horrible, it's scary, but it's very human", with this phrase describe the movie Emily Blunt, protagonist of it. Also, as Krasinski states, this sequel "Answer all those questions from the audience about what happened, about how it all started". John Krasinski returns as director and screenwriter of 'A quiet place 2', and has once again counted on Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Together with them we will have new additions, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who play roles for now unknown.

'A quiet place 2' will hit theaters on March 20, 2020.