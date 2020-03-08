A professional footballer breaks his silence and talks about the coronavirus crisis

Share it:

The iconic Italian cycling classic Strade Bianche, the Rome Marathon, the Italy-England of the Six Nations rugby, going through the football and the closed door tennis, are just some of the great events of March that can not normally be held in Italy because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

And they are already more than one hundred those killed and more than 3,000 those infected by the coronavirus in Italy. The Government approved on Wednesday a decree that, as regards sports, orders that all events that bring together many people are held behind closed doors until April 3, as a security measure to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

In addition, they have closed until mid March all schools and universities, while in the economic field the situation continues to be aggravated by the losses that are being recorded especially in the tourism sector.

The Juventus striker, Federico Bernardeschi, published on their social networks a message regarding this situation that is surrounding the world of sport for the coronavirus.

His publication has become a deep and thoughtful message that has permeated many of his followers. The soccer player assures that worst of all is not the coronavirus itself, but everything around it.

"A virus dominates our fears, it terrifies us, it limits our freedom, it makes us despise others. We closed the ports to anyone, locked in our circle of faithful … ", thus began writing on the social network Instagram.

"We made women and children die because we care more about our security and our wealth than their lives. And now we are the marginalized, we are the discriminated and hunted, locked in the borders of a country that suffers. When all this is over, remember these days, this suffering, is hysteria that has made us animals moved only by the instinct of survival. Remember how despair and fear of death transform us. Let's remember when someone else is afraid and asks for help, "he said.