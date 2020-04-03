A Premier League club has proposed ending the season in China, according to The Athletic.

End this season. Either way. Even in another country. This is the position that several English clubs are taking in the face of a football hiatus and the economic losses that the coronavirus pandemic can entail. According to sports daily The Athletic, British clubs want to end the current campaign after being informed that they will lose £ 762m in television rights if the game does not resume. What has caused many teams "desperate" are posing hypothetical scenarios where football has a place.

One of those ideas focuses on conclude the season outside England. Mainly, in those countries where the number of cases infected by coronavirus is controlled and the safety of footballers and other staff can be ensured. Infrastructures and available stadiums also influence. And among all these variants, the region you like the most is China. As The Athletic has published, the clubs that have proposed this idea suggest that taking the Premier League out of the United Kingdom would alleviate the stress of the country's National Health Service and facilitate the release of facilities for the use of the services. emergency and local authorities.

"It does not make any sense. I think this idea will be clearly rejected. If we were to move the Premier League to the other side of the world we would be sacrificed for doing this. ", a club director affirmed The Athletic.

The pressure on what to do with this course is largely motivated by the economic disaster of canceling the season. A suspension would mean millionaire losses for all clubs, with many of them taking steps even to survive. However, according to The Athletic, the Premier League is also not happy with the idea of ​​playing many games in a row when the competition resumes. There are no guidelines on when this will happen, but everything indicates that the start of the next campaign will also be affected by this break. Or for the next stops that may take place due to a resurgence of the virus.

"One of the great fears of the clubs is any type of damage or delay that this may have for the next course. We can all cope in some way with what we are facing now, but it is the idea that the next season will be interrupted or similar because we left the solution for this campaign very late. Many clubs have started to think 'shit, we need to have a plan B, C, D', and plan A must still be end the season behind closed doors because frankly playing in front of a crowd is not going to happen"An executive told The Athletic.