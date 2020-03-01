Sports

A policeman faces life imprisonment for sharing photos of Kobe Bryant's accident

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The premature death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others after a helicopter accident still shocks the world. Now, the accident that took place in Calabasas – on the outskirts of Los Angeles – could cost one of the police officers who attended the event dearly.

A rookie agent who went to the scene of the accident took pictures of the crashed helicopter and came to photograph the bodies of the victims, as reported by 'Los Angeles Times'.

In addition, the agent shared and spread those images, so he could now be sentenced to life imprisonment, as explained by 'TMZ' – a portal that advanced the death of the basketball player.

According to the portal, the policeman would have tried "seducing a girl in a bar showing her photos". The conversation between the two was finally relayed to a Lost Hills Sheriff in charge of the case.

READ:  Luis Suárez Miramontes: "Barça has no rhythm of play, no personality, no character: nothing"

"We are investigating the matter and we have no further comments to make at this time, "said a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The case remains open because the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of nine people is still unknown.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.