A policeman faces life imprisonment for sharing photos of Kobe Bryant's accident

The premature death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others after a helicopter accident still shocks the world. Now, the accident that took place in Calabasas – on the outskirts of Los Angeles – could cost one of the police officers who attended the event dearly.

A rookie agent who went to the scene of the accident took pictures of the crashed helicopter and came to photograph the bodies of the victims, as reported by 'Los Angeles Times'.

In addition, the agent shared and spread those images, so he could now be sentenced to life imprisonment, as explained by 'TMZ' – a portal that advanced the death of the basketball player.

According to the portal, the policeman would have tried "seducing a girl in a bar showing her photos". The conversation between the two was finally relayed to a Lost Hills Sheriff in charge of the case.

"We are investigating the matter and we have no further comments to make at this time, "said a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The case remains open because the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of nine people is still unknown.