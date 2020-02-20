A Pokémon fan art imagines Ash's future together with one of her travel companions

Share it:

The Pokémon brand continues both in anime and manga format and in that of video games. In the first medium, the main character is always the young man Ash Ketchum Biancavilla, in the Kanto region. Always stuck at the age of ten, he went through cooked and raw food on his journey, but only once did he have a glimmer of romance.

Despite having traveled with many characters and many girls during the various Pokémon anime, only one girl came close in capturing the heart of the well-known protagonist. Serena she is a pokémon performer introduced during the trip to the Kalos region and was the first to show different special traits: she is the first girl to have known Ash before the beginning of the historical adventure and she is the first to have developed an infatuation for him , probably even going to kiss him at the end of his story.

To pay homage to the couple, a fan recreated a pokémon-style poster on Deviantart that could go for a real one if it weren't for some details. In the image below prepared by the illustrator NovaNoah we see Ash and Serena adults and have finally become a couple, complete with children in tow. The two were named Lala, 12-year-old sister, and Ivan, 7-year-old brother. The style of drawing follows the historical one of the anime of Pokémon and not that of the latest Pokémon Sun and Moon or Pokémon 2019. Do you like this pair or think of another companion for Ash?