a pleasant romantic thriller from BBC

Looking at my personal calendar, of the foreign series that are released in Spain this week, 'The fortune hunter'(' Gold Digger '), It is easily one of the most conventional in terms of gender and history, if not the most. Which does not mean that it is bad. The BBC six-episode miniseries arrives tonight with a double episode to Antena 3 after its broadcast in the United Kingdom at the end of 2019.

And I'm going to start with the good: the great asset that the series has lies in its distribution. Although this is not new considering that the British industry seems not to produce bad actor. On this occasion we find habitual faces like Julia Ormond (which we have seen lately in 'Ladies in black' and 'Forever') and Ben Barnes (antagonist of 'The Punisher', among other roles).

Julia is a wealthy woman and in the process of divorce that the day he turns sixty meets Ben, a young man copywriter with whom a steamy romance will begin. The children (boys, the daughter is more confident) of this, seeing the clear difference in age, begin to suspect that Ben can take advantage of it and get all the money.

Suspicions and warnings that will be present, in different ways, at throughout the series influencing the relationship between Julia and Ben, with jealousy and distrust, with the wear that this implies. In addition, the children will also try to find out what Ben's plan is, if there is one.

A miniseries that wants us to judge immediately

Marnie Dickens writes a miniseries that It is quite clear in your intentions and in what you want to tell. This makes the development of the first episode go a bit rushed. That "boy knows girl" goes from fooling to presenting the family in a matter of a few scenes, without giving him time to digest what is happening.

That he who does not give time does not mean that it is not obvious. Dickens is not half-hearted at the time of writing to Ben: between the title of the series and his attitude towards Julia of "I'm going for you to bag" but I better tell you almost nothing. Whether or not a fortune hunter is a suspicion that tries to sustain the series, except for the fact that it makes you position very fast about it.

Maybe the most "original", so to speak, is the desire to talk about feeling desired at a certain age. The problem is that this is not enough before our protagonists know each other and begin their romance. He will develop later, with Julia finding her greatest support in her daughter Della (Jemina Rooper), in front of her other two (Sebastian Armesto and Archie Renaux).

'The Huntsman' is a romantic manual thriller. Secrets, lies (or half truths), suspicious people, infidelities, traumatic pasts that you don't want to talk about and, of course, turns. Dickens does not break the coconut either and decides not to leave the tropes of the genre, continuously strolling through family lands.

Which makes be a pleasant, entertaining fiction that easily finds an avid audience Of this kind of stories. The pity is that he stays in that land of the little soap opera without much to contribute.