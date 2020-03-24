A player reveals new mysteries hidden in the terrifying P.T. by Hideo Kojima

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lance McDonald, the YouTuber known for exploring the darker depths of P.T., the demo of the canceled Silent Hills of Hideo Kojima, has returned with another terrifying discovery. You can see his full video on his YouTube channel or on his Twitter. But there is something different in his latest contribution that makes it really terrifying.

After researching the P.T.code, McDonald previously discovered that the killer ghost Lisa is indeed always behind you. Also, this skilled player managed to show the street he appears on. Norman Reedus at the end of the game trailer. This new discovery, however, returns to the haunted and looped house that the player explores, and shows what Lisa does when we think we can't see her during some major scares.

The first great detail occurs when the player witnesses the fall of the glass from a window to the ground in the hall of the house. The user can look at the balcony and see Lisa before she slowly returns to the shadows. The P.T. they already knew that, but McDonald discovered that Lisa performs a strange body contortion as she disappears and finally vanishes into thin air.

Perhaps the highlight of the new McDonald's video is the reveal of what Lisa is doing when the player is locked in the bathroom. Normally, the door closes and the player's attention is drawn to the fetus, somehow alive, in the toilet. Then the player can hear footsteps going down the hall, before an invisible force is seen twisting and pulling on the door knob.

It turns out that the P.T. made Lisa struggle with difficulty down the hall (He seems to show some kind of injury, probably as a result of his horrible murder), and he stopped right outside the door. So, those sounds you are hearing are definitely Lisa's footsteps. It seems that its desasaplanders did not bother to animate Lisa's arms or hands. His hands remain close to his stomach, which is probably just a default pose for the character model.

"I hope giving you the opportunity to see something new from P.T. has helped you appreciate the work and care that went into bringing this playable trailer to life," says McDonald at the end of his video.

Silent Hills has returned to the arena of names from which new news is expected, as rumors about the possible return of the title do not stop emerging. The latter argue that it is in an early phase of development, along with two projects in the franchise.