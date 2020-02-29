A phenomenal Gundam collectible model is on the way and it transforms itself

Share it:

The passion of the Japanese for the world of Mobile Suit Gundam is now known. Our friends of the Rising Sun, in fact, do not fail to pay homage to the mythical robot with manifestations of constant affection. The last big surprise for fans is a Gunpla model capable of transforming itself.

The model name is Auto Trans Model RX-0 Unicorn Gundam, coming from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn series, a light novel of 2007. Presented at The Gundam Base on 21 February by Bandai Spirits for the celebrations of the 40 years of the series, which led to the strange collaboration with Hello Kitty, this Gunpla has the peculiarity of being able transform alone, going from Destroy mode to Unicorn mode. At the moment we do not know the price of this unique and futuristic collectible model (which we are sure will make any self-respecting Gundam fan happy) nor do we know when it can be ordered for a possible purchase. As soon as we have certain news, we will make it known.

The plot of Gundam Unicorn focuses on the fortuitous encounter of two young people: Banagher Links, raised without a father, and the scion of a noble family Audrey Burne who is looking for a mysterious key. The meeting between the two will trigger a series of events that will lead to unpredictable developments. The work also includes a TV series that aired in Japan in 2016 and which is available in the Dynit catalog.