A One-Punch Man fan repeats Saitama's training: how will it end?

April 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
The moment Satama revealed the training regimen that led him to develop his superhuman strength, surely someone would have thought of following his steps. A youtuber ventured into the challenge, deciding to train for 100 consecutive days after seeing the anime of One-Punch Man.

His daily routine was marked by 100 push-ups, sit-ups and squats, ending with a 10-kilometer running session. It is precisely this exorbitant many exercise that has transformed Saitama's body, making him – at least for now – an unbeatable hero.

What effect did it have on our daring youtuber? Unfortunately, he has not acquired the hoped-for ability to knock out monsters with a single blow, but there is no lack of positive results.

The fan stated that he had started his preparation following only half of the indications above, so as to gradually get used to his body. Despite this, he ran into an injury after only 20 days, spraining his leg. Fortunately, after 40 days the initial difficulty waned more and more, prompting him to intensify the rhythms:

"The workouts had become overly easy, so I started making them a little more demanding."

At the end of its path, the fan managed to get an impressive definition of the bust, but the most important benefit he gained from this challenge was mainly mental:

"This challenge changed me mentally more than it did physically."

In the past few days, Yusuke Murata has unveiled the release date of chapter 131 of One-Punch Man. Meanwhile, the designs of chapter 130 have stunned fans of the manga, who have expressed all their enthusiasm on Twitter.

