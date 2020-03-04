Entertainment

A ONE PIECE live action meme gone viral sees Adam Sandler as Kizaru

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
In a few years ONE PIECE live action will arrive on Netflix, a project that will undoubtedly have an important scope. In fact, it will be an adaptation of the best-selling manga in the world and where Oda will supervise directly, so fans could be confident about the outcome. But in all this, the actors still have to be revealed.

The project of Netflix he is still on the high seas and he will have to spend some more time before he can know who will play the protagonists or minor characters. Meanwhile, the fans went wild announcing their nominations and, a few weeks ago, they declared a trio of actors that should impersonate the Three Admirals of ONE PIECE.

For Kizaru the name of has been endorsed Adam Sandler, historical actor of predominantly comic matrix but who has not pulled back in front of more serious roles. In recent days this name has strengthened thanks to a meme that you can see at the bottom, where a Sandler shows himself to his fans with yellow polo and black pants in a pose similar to that of Kizaru, also wearing a pair of glasses. Surely there is some similarity and a fan has thought well of limestone even more the hand overlapping the face of the actor in flesh and blood and that of the admiral. In the second photo you can see the result of the photomontage that could easily pass for the Kizaru of ONE PIECE's live action.

Would you be happy to see the famous actor in the role?

