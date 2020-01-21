A Nintendo Switch patent reveals a touch pen accessory for the Joy-Con

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new patent has been published for an official touch pen accessory that would work with the Joy-Cos of Nintendo Switch

U.S. Patent Office UU. He revealed the patent, filed by Nintendo on June 4, 2019 and published on January 16, 2020, with lots of images and lots of information on how exactly the touch pen accessory would work.

The pen-type device is desasaplanded to work when the Switch is in portable mode and the Joy-Con are not connected to the touch screen. Simply slide the accessory into any of the Joy-Con (since it allows use with the left and right hand), and then use it to draw on the touch screen.

The patent shows that when drawing with the touch pen you can also use the Joy-Con buttons. In one example, the player draws a line with the touch pen and then presses one of the Joy-Con buttons to change the thickness of that line.

The HD vibration function of the Joy-Con is also shown in another illustration. The player touches one of the three frames shown on the touch screen and the Joy-Con vibrates in response to the interaction.

It is worth noting that there is already a Nintendo Switch pen available that allows you to easily draw on the touch screen. However, it does not work in conjunction with the Joy-Con and its features. Nintendo also previously sold touch pens for its portable consoles, such as DS, 3DS and Wii U.

This new touch pen adds more functionality because it is an accessory for Joy-Con, which could open more gaming possibilities for compatible titles, including Super Mario Maker 2, Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro on the way this year, it is possible that a Pro model is desasaplanded to take full advantage of ideas like this touch pen accessory. Is this our first look at how Nintendo will respond to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?