A Nintendo art could hide references to Splatoon 3

It's just about Christmas congratulations from Nintendo. Hence, we will treat the information as a rumor started by the fans of the company in general and the saga Splatoon in particular. What is clear is that it is curious that they use these characters for congratulation, having so many alternatives more related to the brand. And above all, the way it has happened, as we will see below. Will there be an announcement of Splatoon 3 as some suggest?

In any case, it could not be ruled out that we chose to use Splatoon characters as a way of promoting the next expansions for Splatoon 2, which have been announced for 2020. Specifically, two new patches that will arrive in January and April respectively.

But … what has really triggered the alarms in the community? Apparently, they are not so much the arts themselves, but a detail that Nintendo would have measured perfectly. Basically because in the first art three of the four main characters of the franchise appear. And on top of that, Nintendo's message ends as follows: "But where is Marina?".

Besides, it doesn't end there. What has displaced people the most is that Nintendo has played with the lack of that fourth character, publishing a second image. In it, they explain to us where it was. Basically taking a selfie. It can be rummaged, but neither would it be so far fetched. Recall that Splatoon 2 arrived on Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2017. And it has rained a lot since then.

