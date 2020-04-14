'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and the new unreleased video from its filming

Share it:

If there's anything special about Wes Craven's 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', it is that he gave us some of the most remembered and different deaths within the slasher. Among the most striking we find that of Tina (Amanda Wyss) being dragged off the roof and that of Glen (Johnny Depp) dragged into his bed, where he will end up being a source of blood. At the time, many people wondered how they could make these deaths, and today the answer has just come to light: it was all thanks to the "rotating room" or "rotating room".





Jim Doyle, the designer of mechanical special effects from the movie, also known for designing Freddy Krueger's glove and being Freddy's arm in the bathtub scene, just shared a new video showing how the scenes were made of the revolving room, as well as the coverage of the film and its filming on the 1984 news, when 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' was in full production.

This sheds light on his statements in 'Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy', 2010 documentary where Doyle explained: "Since Wes wanted something really big and fantastic for the first death, I suggested we make a revolving room. Fluids can fall uphill, characters can rise, walls can rise, they can fall from the ceiling …"

In fact, in the video we can see a young Craven describing this great revolving room. "We can do things as in dreams, violating gravity … a violation of time and space ". Also, since the film had a fairly low budget, the special effects team had to be smart about how to bring this ambitious effect to life. "The room was not motorized", Explain Lou Carlucci, special effects assistant on the film, making it clear that the room was rolling with the help of two people moving it by hand.

However, this room also had its challenges. Wyss experienced intense vertigo rolling and when the scene of the blood fountain was shot, it created a real nightmare for everyone on set. Once the liquid gave birth, the man who was in charge of this was electrocuted, which was added to the fact that the water began to splash, unbalancing the room. It spun around and the room was covered in red water. A terrifying moment on set thanks to which the sequence in the film was much more scary.