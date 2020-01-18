Entertainment

A nice video highlights the hilarity of Ginew's character from Dragon Ball Z

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The universe created by Akira Toriyama has seen huge changes in the series of Dragon Ball Z , which introduced an infinite number of new characters, some powerful others less, coming from remote corners of the universe, and belonging to alien races. One of the funniest additions is to the Ginew team, Freeza's powerful underlings.

Captain Ginew not only appeared during the narrative arc dedicated to Lord Freeza, but we also saw him return to Dragon Ball Super, after transferring his mind from the frog, in which we remember he was originally trapped during the fight with Goku on Namek, to one of Freeza's henchmen brought back to life.

The villain in question, if we can consider it so, aroused many funny moments during the episodes in which it appeared and a fan shared the video, which is located at the bottom of the page, in which the captain's name is translated and pronounced in French. Despite not being pronounced in a totally different way, the clip edited below shows Ginew defeating Freeza under the Eiffel Tower.

Ginew is also back in the new video game dedicated to the brand, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which traces all the events of the most important series created by the master Akira Toriyama. We also remember that while the manga continues towards the battle with the sorcerer Moro, the return of the anime seems to be further and further away.

