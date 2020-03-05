A nice curiosity about the cast of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been revealed

Share it:

As you may know, among the latest productions related to the epic of My Hero Academia, very famous manga materialized thanks to the work of Kōhei Horikoshi, in particular My Hero Academia Heroes Rising, the second film dedicated to the franchise that has been able to obtain excellent results at the box office.

Just recently, in fact, it was revealed that My Hero Academia Heroes Rising made sparks in the USA, with gains that led the film to even surpass Birds of Prey, a feature clearly aimed at much more, given the nature of the production. Part of the success of the work is probably also due to the nature of the film itself, which at first should have been to all intents and purposes the conclusion of My Hero Academia.

Curiously, however, it would seem that the voice actors themselves (for the English version) of the work had no idea of ​​this fact. Going into more detail, during an interview, Kyle Phillips, Luci Christian and David Matranga, respectively the voices of Kaminari, Ochaco and Todoroki, learned of the curiosity, and each answered in his own way. The most stoic was Kyle Phillips, who simply stated:

"Honestly, I found out right now, I had no idea"

All this was followed by Luci Christian, who although not knowing what he admitted to having suspected something similar, given the structure of the film:

"It's not exactly a surprise for me. I didn't know about this thing, but it doesn't surprise me … I mean, if you watch the film, one of the things that stands out is the great attention given to many more characters than usual, all have had the opportunity to shine in their own way. You can see a growth in terms of maturity but also as regards the skills of each of them, now it all takes on even more sense. I am however happy that this was not the conclusion of the Opera."

To top it all off, Davi Matranga thought about it, saying:

"It makes sense that the ending of the work wants to represent the culmination of the story, with the various members of the Class 1-A who have improved considerably compared to what they were initially. Given the great work also placed in the animations and in the clashes, it would have been a nice ending, but as Luci said, I'm happy to know that the story will continue. "

In short, everyone reacted in their own way after the discovery of everything, but in return everyone they said they were happy to know that production will continue for a long time… and like them, many fans of the franchise will also be happy.