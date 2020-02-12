a nice comedy that aspires to be the new great success of Spanish cinema

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spanish cinema seems to have found a gold mine in the foreign comedy remakes seen the success of titles like ‘Perfect strangers’, ‘Father there is only one’ or ‘If I were rich’. They are still less risky bets that are already known to have worked outside our borders and here we give a national touch and the public, at least for now, is responding well.

The next to arrive is ‘Until the wedding separates us’, a new version of the French production ‘The Wedding Planner’ with Dani of the Order occupying the director's chair. It is also probably the best film in this new fashion of Spanish cinema, since we are facingna nice romantic comedy with a good threesome protagonist, also covered by a successful selection of secondary.

An effective love triangle

‘Until the wedding separates us’ follow the formula of boy knows girl, they get involved and later it is discovered that one of them is already paired, being then when the real movie begins. Fortunately, those first minutes are not a mere process, since the script worries about outlining the character of Bethlehem Cuesta and at the same time place special emphasis on the comic possibilities of the story.

Starting with a childhood trauma and continuing with the problems that arise in a wedding he has organized, the film is gaining our interest, since he knows how to handle his lack of subtlety – the prologue can already put many spectators on the defensive – by means of a combination of interpretive talent – in these first minutes Belén Cuesta is the real protagonist, although it has notable support such as Grace Olayo, also his co-star in "The Call" – and a know-how of the Order behind the cameras.

To be fair, there is no aspect in the staging work of 'Until the wedding separates us' that stands out especially, but the film has a remarkable fluidity that allows even what could be narrative pauses with a clear comic purpose -I think for example in the appearances of some funny Malena Alterio and Jordi Sánchez– They feel as such. The key is that, since it would have been very easy to give in to the temptation to strengthen specific sections, but it feels like a compact work in that section.

Everything in its place

It certainly helps to have a script that knows how to balance that, but also to have a well-chosen cast. I remember that one of my problems with ‘If I was rich’ is that I never finished seeing chemistry between Álex García and Alexandra Jimenez, but that does not happen in ‘Until the wedding separates us’, it works very well both with Cuesta and with Silvia Alonso. In fact, it is also more palpable with Adrián Lastra that in 'If I were rich', it is clear that the casting work has been essential to enhance the strengths of the film.

Cuesta had already demonstrated on many occasions how well it is handled in comedy and here again endorses it again but without giving the feeling of being something that is empowering, but it is the situations that are facing those that trigger the more comic side of the story. For his part, Garcia seems to be specializing in the roles of scoundrel but with a good heart and does so without giving the feeling of repeating himself, but exploring new facets, while Alonso is the third in discord and meets with ease despite Be the character with less chance of showing off.

To this is added a good secondary gallery, so much so that those that appear in a timely manner –Antonio Resines during the wedding of the boot – like the ones with the longest travel. It is true that none is hilarious, but all comply and at least leave you with a smile on your mouth. Hopefully more than that, but it is not exactly too little.

In short

‘Until the wedding separates us’ is a good comedy in which nothing clashes. Yes, that spark of brilliance is lacking so that we will really remember her, but to have a good time it is more than enough and sometimes one simply wants that. If this is your case, do not hesitate to give it a try.