Entertainment

a nice comedy that aspires to be the new great success of Spanish cinema

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
4 Min Read
Share it:

Spanish cinema seems to have found a gold mine in the foreign comedy remakes seen the success of titles like ‘Perfect strangers’, ‘Father there is only one’ or ‘If I were rich’. They are still less risky bets that are already known to have worked outside our borders and here we give a national touch and the public, at least for now, is responding well.

The next to arrive is ‘Until the wedding separates us’, a new version of the French production ‘The Wedding Planner’ with Dani of the Order occupying the director's chair. It is also probably the best film in this new fashion of Spanish cinema, since we are facingna nice romantic comedy with a good threesome protagonist, also covered by a successful selection of secondary.

An effective love triangle

Till Wedding Spread Scene

‘Until the wedding separates us’ follow the formula of boy knows girl, they get involved and later it is discovered that one of them is already paired, being then when the real movie begins. Fortunately, those first minutes are not a mere process, since the script worries about outlining the character of Bethlehem Cuesta and at the same time place special emphasis on the comic possibilities of the story.

Starting with a childhood trauma and continuing with the problems that arise in a wedding he has organized, the film is gaining our interest, since he knows how to handle his lack of subtlety – the prologue can already put many spectators on the defensive – by means of a combination of interpretive talent – in these first minutes Belén Cuesta is the real protagonist, although it has notable support such as Grace Olayo, also his co-star in "The Call" – and a know-how of the Order behind the cameras.


The 27 best comedies in the history of cinema "src =" https://i.blogs.es/5d5c3b/mejores-comedias-de-la-historia/375_142.jpg

To be fair, there is no aspect in the staging work of 'Until the wedding separates us' that stands out especially, but the film has a remarkable fluidity that allows even what could be narrative pauses with a clear comic purpose -I think for example in the appearances of some funny Malena Alterio and Jordi Sánchez– They feel as such. The key is that, since it would have been very easy to give in to the temptation to strengthen specific sections, but it feels like a compact work in that section.

READ:  The 5 most used charms for the Christmas Lottery 2019

Everything in its place

Image Until Wedding Know

It certainly helps to have a script that knows how to balance that, but also to have a well-chosen cast. I remember that one of my problems with ‘If I was rich’ is that I never finished seeing chemistry between Álex García and Alexandra Jimenez, but that does not happen in ‘Until the wedding separates us’, it works very well both with Cuesta and with Silvia Alonso. In fact, it is also more palpable with Adrián Lastra that in 'If I were rich', it is clear that the casting work has been essential to enhance the strengths of the film.

Cuesta had already demonstrated on many occasions how well it is handled in comedy and here again endorses it again but without giving the feeling of being something that is empowering, but it is the situations that are facing those that trigger the more comic side of the story. For his part, Garcia seems to be specializing in the roles of scoundrel but with a good heart and does so without giving the feeling of repeating himself, but exploring new facets, while Alonso is the third in discord and meets with ease despite Be the character with less chance of showing off.


The 48 most anticipated premiere films of 2020 "src =" https://i.blogs.es/5734f8/peliculas-esperadas-2020/375_142.jpeg

To this is added a good secondary gallery, so much so that those that appear in a timely manner –Antonio Resines during the wedding of the boot – like the ones with the longest travel. It is true that none is hilarious, but all comply and at least leave you with a smile on your mouth. Hopefully more than that, but it is not exactly too little.

In short

‘Until the wedding separates us’ is a good comedy in which nothing clashes. Yes, that spark of brilliance is lacking so that we will really remember her, but to have a good time it is more than enough and sometimes one simply wants that. If this is your case, do not hesitate to give it a try.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.