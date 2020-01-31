A nice artwork blends All Might with Kirby the pink mascot of Nintendo

Share it:

All Might is the most popular hero in the universe of My Hero Academia, the symbol of peace. Kirby is the cute pink devouring mascot of Nintendo. What would happen if they merged? The result shows us the artwork of a fan.

Fans' imagination knows no limits. The Reddit Benden_15 user shared this design that blends the two characters, as you can see at the bottom of this news. For the uninitiated, the power of little Kirby consists in sucking with the mouth living objects and creatures and absorbing their powers (a bit like Majin Buu of Dragon Ball) and features. In this case, Kirby must have literally "eaten" the good All Might. The effect is really fun, but also alienating. The smiling face of All Might makes the final result a little strange. Would you play with such a character, perhaps as next dlc of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile in the fourth season of My Hero Academia we witnessed, in the last episode, the capture of the villain Kurogiri by Gran Torino and the police force. We wait to see what implications this situation will have and if it will League of Villain led by Shigaraki will implement a counter move. We also recommend this beautiful Gamestop bundle dedicated to Iida that will make fans of the sensei Horikoshi manga happy.