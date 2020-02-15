A new video of the shooting of Suicide Squad 2 shows Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in action

Share it:

New details about the new Suicide Squad adaptation by James gunn They have appeared on the horizon. This is not the first time we see a preview of the content of the film, but this time it comes to us with great detail.

The video appeared on the DC Movie News Twitter account and shows us Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and to Idris Elba along with two other mysterious characters that he doesn't know much about so far. MovieWeb points out the possibility that these characters are Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian and Ratcatcher, played by Daniela Melchior.

The tape is still in production at the moment. As we know, the story that James Gunn will present is not the continuation of the version of Suicide Squad he directed David Yesterday, but a new vision of the DC franchise. Many fans suggest that Idris Elba's character will be Watchman, but there is nothing confirmed to date.

Margot Robbie is in full promotion of Birds of Prey (and The Fabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn). In this story, the DC villain has not worked at the box office as well as expected, but, with James Gunn directing, Suicide Squad promises to beat these numbers.

The filmmaker is in a somewhat complicated situation of multi-employment. He recently claimed that he was working for Marvel and DC at the same time with Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In addition, Gunn has claimed that Suicide Squad is the most fun movie of his entire career. Under this premise, the new installment of DC's most thug squad returns to theaters next day August 6, 2021. Until then, we will have to settle for the small advances that are shown on the networks.