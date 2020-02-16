A new video of the shooting of Matrix 4 shows a preview of the action that awaits us

Share it:

As we reported earlier, the filming of the expected Matrix 4 has begun this February. We recently saw the first images of the set with Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) confirming a small part of what this new delivery will offer us.

The new video of the shooting of Matrix 4 comes from the hand of the Twitter account Culture Crave and shows us an action scene recorded in San Francisco. Showing the characteristic tone of this franchise, action doubles jump from a real skyscraper, without green screens, held by harnesses and cables that save them from death.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis – Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

There is still a little to see what Wachowski sisters They have to offer Matrix fans, but we do know that the film will feature a luxury cast led by Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Other familiar faces that will be in Matrix 4 are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother).

However, one of the most iconic actors in the franchise will not be able to return to this sequel. Hugo Weaving, known for his role as Agent Smith, received an offer for The Visit before Matrix 4, so he will not combine both films.

Matrix returns almost 17 years after the premiere of Matrix Revolutions, third installment of the saga. The new adventures of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus will hit theaters next day March 21, 2021.