A new version of All Might has appeared on the web. Dogs from all over the world, hurry

My Hero Academia is that series that was born to tell the story of a boy, Izuku Midoriya, who becomes the number one hero on his planet, just like his predecessor before him. We all know how it will end, yet in any case it is one of those stories that knows how to fascinate and is, in fact, passionate many people.

Over the course of these four seasons and the hundreds of chapters released, we have come to know a character who has literally conquered the hearts of all. Initially he was presented as the greatest hero of all time, the symbol of peace that every boy aspired to, then as a great man whose job was to pass on his power to a new generation, and to finish as the one who armed with only courage and the last energies left saves everyone and sacrifices his own status to save the world one last time. We are talking about All Might.

We were able to see the former Pro Hero number one in all the ways. As a muscular and statuesque paladin of justice, as a hero afflicted by health problems and also in his real form, thin and worn out. But beyond that we have it beloved and even when the world discovered its real appearance, it continued to love and acclaim it.

What if we told you that a new version of All Might capable of inspire all the dogs and the dogs of the world, what would you say? A version that could, just for the sweetness it gives off, spread any enemy within a radius of kilometers.

Don't be alarmed. We are talking about a cosplay, specifically the cosplay that a dog (his owner) has made of All Might. As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of this article, the page harleythecosdog has posted a photo that portrays, in all its pride, the new and sweet symbol of peace, fully dressed and that, who is writing this article, finds it really beautiful.

