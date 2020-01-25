A new vehicle for Ghost Rider in Empyre, the next Marvel Comics event

Share it:

Empyre is the title of the new Marvel Comics event due out in the United States on April 15. The event sees the alien races Kree and Skrull unite under the command of a single leader and attack Earth. For the occasion, Ghost Rider will have a new vehicle to use.

Born on the series Marvel Spotlight in 1972, Ghost Rider combined the superhero genre with horror, a genre very popular in those years. Over the years, the character has had many incarnations. The current Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes, a boy of Mexican origin. In the first advances show us from Marvel Comics we learn that the Spirit of Vengeance, the Ghost Rider, will use an entire spaceship shrouded in hellish flames to move in space (probably to face alien enemies or to return to Earth). Other, at the moment, it is not known, but we are really curious to see what else will reserve us this new event of the House of Ideas that will see the alliance between Fantastic 4 and the Avengers fighting against the invaders led by Hulkling, the former member of the group of teenage heroes Young Avengers, by nature both Skrull and Kree, recently risen as new emperor of the two peoples. We just have to wait until April 15 to find out what will happen on the pages of Empyre.

In the meantime, Marvel Comics has announced the brand new Black Widow series due out next April.