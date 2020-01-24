Entertainment

a new universe 2 ', returns Miles Morales

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

Sony usually bet on projects which, a priori, tend to throw back, or that nobody would bet on them, but the play is going well in recent years and we refer to the tests. 'Jumanji: welcome to the jungle', which generated huge levels of haterism as soon as it was announced, ended up raising about one billion dollars, becoming one of the successes of the year, and that is already rolling its sequel. 'Venom', movie that was not funny to anyone by not having 'Spider-Man', and of which the actors themselves spoke, say, regular, has already been close to 900 million at the box office in just two months.

And another clear example would be one of the surprises of the Christmas season in the United States: 'Spider-Man: a new universe', animation tape with the most famous trepamuros of protagonist … but instead of having Peter Parker with a visible face, Sony opted for Miles Morales, much loved by the Marvel fandom, but controversial in its day, and a risky choice, even more so considering that we have Tom Holland with the MCU. But it has worked so well among the public and critics, that Sony has already given the green light not only to a sequel, but to several spin-offs. In fact, Amy Pascal, head of Sony, has said that everything is already underway:

We are definitely working hard in the sequel. You can wait for another movie

When will we see 'Spider-Man: a new universe 2'? Is it based on a comic? And Spider-Gwen? Do we already have a trailer?

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Release date

The premiere date chosen for the film is the April 8, 2022. For now there are no powerful releases in that month, except for a Dreamworks project still without a title.

We must also bear in mind that Sony is planning several spin-offs of this new universe, so the progress of these projects on the final release date will also influence.

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Synopsis

The first installment ends with Miles Morales returning all the different 'Spider-Man' to their realities, but we discovered that there is another much simpler way to connect with those alternative universes, since Miles and Gwen Stacy talk at the end of the movie.

Amy Pascal, former president of Sony, and now producer of films like 'Little Women', 'Barbie'or all the films of' Spider-Man 'and related to the superhero, has recently talked about the plans for the sequel and has dropped that we will see a love story between Miles Morales and Gwen that was left out of the first installment. From Sony they want to give a lot of prominence to the women of the Spidey universe, so Gwen will be the basis of this new batch of movies, because there will be, and many.

Spider gwenSony Pictures

Recently there is confirmation of a series of spin-offs focused on Gwen Stacy, but also on Spider-Woman (with the identity of Jessica Drew). And Silk! How many 'Spider-Man' identities do we have left to see?

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Characters

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who put the voice to Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, will return almost certainly in this sequel. In fact, it would be quite surprising that they didn't. Sony would not have announced the second part without having them confirmed.

Other than that, we don't know if we'll see again 'Spider-Noir' (with the voice of Nicolas Cage), Penni Parker or 'Spider-Ham', so that part of the casting is still a mystery. From Sony they want to introduce Silk, and also 'Spider-Punk', in addition to 'Spider-2099'. We can see the latter in the post-credits scene, and with the voice of Oscar Isaac, so it is presumable that we will see him again in the sequel.

Spider-Man a new universe

Sony Pictures

The one we'll also see is the one known as the Japanese Spider-Man: the young Takuya Yamashiro receives arachnid powers when a warrior from the planet Spider gives him a bracelet and injects his own blood to fight Professor Monster and his devilish Army of the Iron Cross.

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Director

As for the more technical section, Joaquim Dos Santos will be the new director (in his curriculum is the wonderful animation series 'Avatar the last Airbender'), with David Callaham as a screenwriter, which is also responsible for the libretto of the future 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Trailer

For now there is no trailer from 'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' but we can show you what Silk's character looks like, which will surely appear in this new installment.

Silk comic Spider-Man

Marvel Comics

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Images

For now there are no images from 'Spider-Man: a new universe 2'. All we have is the official logo with the year of release.

Spiderman a new universe 2

Sony Pictures

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.