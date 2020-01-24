a new universe 2 ', returns Miles Morales

Share it:

Sony usually bet on projects which, a priori, tend to throw back, or that nobody would bet on them, but the play is going well in recent years and we refer to the tests. 'Jumanji: welcome to the jungle', which generated huge levels of haterism as soon as it was announced, ended up raising about one billion dollars, becoming one of the successes of the year, and that is already rolling its sequel. 'Venom', movie that was not funny to anyone by not having 'Spider-Man', and of which the actors themselves spoke, say, regular, has already been close to 900 million at the box office in just two months.

And another clear example would be one of the surprises of the Christmas season in the United States: 'Spider-Man: a new universe', animation tape with the most famous trepamuros of protagonist … but instead of having Peter Parker with a visible face, Sony opted for Miles Morales, much loved by the Marvel fandom, but controversial in its day, and a risky choice, even more so considering that we have Tom Holland with the MCU. But it has worked so well among the public and critics, that Sony has already given the green light not only to a sequel, but to several spin-offs. In fact, Amy Pascal, head of Sony, has said that everything is already underway:

We are definitely working hard in the sequel. You can wait for another movie

When will we see 'Spider-Man: a new universe 2'? Is it based on a comic? And Spider-Gwen? Do we already have a trailer?

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Release date

The premiere date chosen for the film is the April 8, 2022. For now there are no powerful releases in that month, except for a Dreamworks project still without a title.

We must also bear in mind that Sony is planning several spin-offs of this new universe, so the progress of these projects on the final release date will also influence.

'Spider-Man: a new universe 2' Synopsis

The first installment ends with Miles Morales returning all the different 'Spider-Man' to their realities, but we discovered that there is another much simpler way to connect with those alternative universes, since Miles and Gwen Stacy talk at the end of the movie.

Amy Pascal, former president of Sony, and now producer of films like 'Little Women', 'Barbie'or all the films of' Spider-Man 'and related to the superhero, has recently talked about the plans for the sequel and has dropped that we will see a love story between Miles Morales and Gwen that was left out of the first installment. From Sony they want to give a lot of prominence to the women of the Spidey universe, so Gwen will be the basis of this new batch of movies, because there will be, and many.