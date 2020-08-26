Entertainment

A new trailer shows us the survivors in action

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fans of the spin-off series comics by Robert Kirkman they are waiting to find out what will happen to the group of protagonists of the story. After seeing the latest photos from the set of Fear The Walking Dead, we report the new trailer dedicated to the unreleased episodes.

At the bottom of the news you can see the tweet shared by Danay Garcia, interpreter of Luciana, who comments on the teaser of the sixth season: “I love Luciana and her dirty face. Lol. Fear The Walking Dead will air starting October 11th“. The video then shows us the various protagonists and among them the fans immediately noticed the presence of Morgan, who seems to have managed to survive the injury suffered during the last season’s finale. In the video, the survivor looks very different. while it lies together with Althea, character played by Maggie Grace.

READ:  Mobile Suit Gundam: a video invites us to remain in solidarity and united against COVID-19

As you know, the sixth season will be structured differently from the previous ones, in fact it will show us the various protagonists divided in the territory controlled by the Virginia group, a mysterious villain with the face of the actress Colby Minifie, with the episodes that will be anthological series style. Waiting to find out more news on the show, we report the first trailer dedicated to Fear The Walking Dead.

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.