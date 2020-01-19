A new trailer for the 919th episode of ONE PIECE has been published

Share it:

The one of ONE PIECE is a saga that has made much talk about itself over these long years, an unforgettable epic for many who has been able to conquer the hearts of millions and millions of fans who fell in love with the stories narrated and the characters presented, all magnificent and capable of remaining impressed on the public mind.

These past few months however, they were also very interesting for other reasons related to the work, in particular because of the interesting news that would see the conclusion of ONE PIECE as "imminent", a news that has been able to stir the hearts both for better and for worse. After all, when you grow up living for decades with an IP that seems to grow with you, it becomes difficult to say goodbye.

Everything is still still shrouded in mystery but this has not prevented the fans from finding themselves even more eager to discover the future of the franchise, ready to steal every little detail from any episode. Well, to everyone's delight, Twitter was released on Twitter new trailer dedicated to the 919th episode of the anime. The video – which you can watch by scrolling down to the news – allows you to see various scenes of the episode, currently expected for next Sunday, between characters and fights to be lived with the sword.

Wishing you good vision, we remind you that just recently it has been revealed that despite the continuous successes that are characterizing the work, it seems that ONE PIECE could lose another record against its dangerous rival.