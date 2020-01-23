A new trailer for Nioh 2 arrives this week, here's the date

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that this week it will release a new trailer of Nioh 2, one of the most anticipated games of the first half of 2020, arriving in March on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.

Accompanied by the caption "War is unending …"the Tweet anticipates the publication of the video scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 23 January, the exact time was not communicated but we can probably expect a launch in the afternoon, between 15:00 and 18:00. The contents of the video are not known, will we see a trailer dedicated to the plot or maybe a more action-oriented video with gameplay sequences? We will find out tomorrow.

Nioh 2 will be released on March 13, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation consoles, the first episode was also published on PC but as for the sequel there are no indications on the matter. Recently the developers of Team Ninja have confirmed that the development is almost complete and that the game will not be delayed from the date communicated.

We just have to wait a few hours to find out what we will see in the new trailer for Nioh 2.